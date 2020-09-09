Android 11 goes live - Mobile World Live

Google attracted broad support for the launch of the latest version of Android, with four vendors committing to launch smartphones featuring the platform in addition to its own-brand devices.

The company began deploying the OS yesterday (8 September) on Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and realme phones, with more devices planned for the coming months.

In addition to privacy and control features unveiled in the beta version, the commercial version of of Android 11 comes with built-in screen recording, a feature introduced by rival Apple in iOS 11 in September 2017.

A power button feature offers users quick access to smart devices in one place, while an update of the Android Auto app enables wireless control of compatible car entertainment systems.

The company noted the OS also offered increased security and privacy features through additional system update modules from Google Play, a feature it claimed would keep devices “armed with the most recent defence”.

For Pixel 2 models and upwards, the new release comes with additional functionalities including suggestions covering smart replies and apps based on users’ daily routines.