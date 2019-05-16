 Amazon updates Fire tablet line - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Amazon updates Fire tablet line

16 MAY 2019

Amazon announced a new version of its Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, accompanied by an update to the standard Fire 7, offering an incremental bump in specifications for the devices.

Fire 7 Kids Edition is said to feature a new child-proof case with adjustable stand for hands-free viewing, and comes in blue, pink and a new purple colour option. It is priced $99.99.

The company said that “kids want a real tablet that grows with them”, hence it features a 7-inch display, faster processor and 16GB of storage (with microSD expansion slot).

It supports up to two adult profiles (with PIN) and four child profiles, for use across a family.

The device comes with one year of access to Amazon Freetime Unlimited age-appropriate content, with a two-year “worry free” guarantee.

Fire 7 Kids Edition is available for advanced orders now, with shipping early in June. As an introductory offer, the online giant is offering a multipack option, with two tablets priced at $149.

Amazon also announced the next generation of its Fire 7 tablet, which it said was “built from the ground up for entertainment”.

The vendor said it features a faster processor, 16GB of internal storage, and hands-free access to Alexa.

The price is “only” $49.99 and it is available in black and three new colours: sage, plum and twilight blue.

Kevin Keith, VP of Amazon devices, said: “Fire 7 is our best-selling tablet with tens of millions sold”.

