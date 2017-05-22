English
HomeDevicesNews

Amazon talks up child friendly Fire tablet updates

22 MAY 2017

Amazon refreshed its low-cost Fire tablet line, including devices it said are “built from the ground up for kids”.

The company announced new versions of its Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 devices, describing the former (pictured) as its “best-selling tablet”. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is among the features listed for both devices.

In terms of specifications, the devices see incremental upgrades.

Fire 7 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with an improved display offering higher contrast and sharper text. Battery life is extended to up to 8 hours of mixed use, and the unit also offers 8GB storage with expansion slot, and improved Wi-Fi. It costs $49.99.

The Fire HD 8, which Amazon described as its “highest customer-rated tablet”, actually features much the same set-up as the company’s 2016 device, but the $79.99 price marks a reduction of $10.

As before, the tablets are accompanied by Kids Edition versions (pictured left).

The devices come with “kid-proof case”, and two-year replacement guarantee. Amazon also offers access to “age appropriate” content at no additional cost.

Fire 7 Kids Edition costs $99.99. Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $129.99.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

