Amazon hits back at child speaker criticism - Mobile World Live

Amazon defended itself against allegations its Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker records and saves children’s personal information without parental consent.

It responded after politicians and advocacy groups in the US urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether the device breaches the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

A coalition of 19 consumer and public health advocates led by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood said Amazon “collects sensitive personal information” including childrens’ voice recordings and data gathered from their “viewing, reading, listening, and purchasing habits, and retains it indefinitely”.

“Most shockingly, Amazon retains childrens’ data even after parents believe they have deleted it,” the group said.

A letter written by five senators echoed these sentiments, adding childrens’ privacy must be ensured as IoT devices targeting young consumers come to market.

However, Amazon said it works closely with industry groups including the Family Online Safety Institute; follows industry best practices for securing verifiable parental consent; and adheres to COPPA.

Earlier this week Apple and Google removed three dating apps from their stores after the FTC found they violated COPPA.