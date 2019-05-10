 Amazon hits back at child speaker criticism - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Amazon hits back at child speaker criticism

10 MAY 2019

Amazon defended itself against allegations its Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker records and saves children’s personal information without parental consent.

It responded after politicians and advocacy groups in the US urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether the device breaches the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

A coalition of 19 consumer and public health advocates led by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood said Amazon “collects sensitive personal information” including childrens’ voice recordings and data gathered from their “viewing, reading, listening, and purchasing habits, and retains it indefinitely”.

“Most shockingly, Amazon retains childrens’ data even after parents believe they have deleted it,” the group said.

A letter written by five senators echoed these sentiments, adding childrens’ privacy must be ensured as IoT devices targeting young consumers come to market.

However, Amazon said it works closely with industry groups including the Family Online Safety Institute; follows industry best practices for securing verifiable parental consent; and adheres to COPPA.

Earlier this week Apple and Google removed three dating apps from their stores after the FTC found they violated COPPA.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google challenging Amazon smart speaker dominance

Smart speaker growth fuelling new business models

Apple forges direct deal with Amazon
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association