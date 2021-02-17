Amazon gauges interest in fresh Alexa hardware - Mobile World Live

Amazon launched a programme pitching prototype ideas for products to install its Alexa voice assistant in, with an initial batch of three devices covering a range of home services.

The Build It programme will see Amazon manufacture products if they receive an unspecified number of orders from consumers within a 30-day period. In a blog, it said charges would only apply if a product makes the cut and is shipped.

Its initial batch of products are a food scale capable of providing nutrition information and remembering frequent selections priced at $34.99; a voice-to-text sticky note printer for $89.99; and a cuckoo clock for $79.99.

The deadline for orders is 19 March, with successful products to ship in Q3.

Amazon pushed Alexa beyond its range of Echo smart speakers in 2019, when it launched a ring and spectacles featuring the assistant.