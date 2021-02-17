 Amazon gauges interest in fresh Alexa hardware - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Amazon gauges interest in fresh Alexa hardware

17 FEB 2021

Amazon launched a programme pitching prototype ideas for products to install its Alexa voice assistant in, with an initial batch of three devices covering a range of home services.

The Build It programme will see Amazon manufacture products if they receive an unspecified number of orders from consumers within a 30-day period. In a blog, it said charges would only apply if a product makes the cut and is shipped.

Its initial batch of products are a food scale capable of providing nutrition information and remembering frequent selections priced at $34.99; a voice-to-text sticky note printer for $89.99; and a cuckoo clock for $79.99.

The deadline for orders is 19 March, with successful products to ship in Q3.

Amazon pushed Alexa beyond its range of Echo smart speakers in 2019, when it launched a ring and spectacles featuring the assistant.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Devices

