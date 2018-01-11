English
HomeDevicesNews

Alcatel plans new device launches at MWC

11 JAN 2018

LIVE FROM CES 2018, LAS VEGAS: TCL Communication revealed plans to launch a new global portfolio of Alcatel smartphones at Mobile World Congress, with a focus on delivering high end specs at affordable prices.

Brad Molen, TCL’s senior manager of communications for Alcatel in North America, told Mobile World Live the company will debut three new smartphone lines at the show: the 5 Series, 3 Series and 1 Series.

Molen was tight lipped on the exact specs of the devices, but highlighted phones in all three line-ups will offer 18:9-ratio displays and fingerprint sensors on the rear casing. All devices in the 5 Series will be priced at under $300, the 3 Series less than $200 and 1 Series units less than $100, he added.

The goal of the new portfolio is to make flagship-style design and features more broadly accessible.

“What we’re hoping to do in 2018 is put a refocus on product design and streamlining our portfolio,” Molen explained: “So instead of having all these different series and different names just trying to keep it simple.”

Molen said more device details, including colour variations, will be unveiled at MWC.

Jason Gerdon, a senior manager of communications at TCL, said Alcatel will continue to offer devices through existing partners, but stopped short of revealing which operators will offer the new models.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

