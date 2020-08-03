ADT brought into Nest by Google - Mobile World Live

Google made a move into the home security technology segment, investing $450 million in US-based monitoring services provider ADT.

In a statement, Google explained it will combine its Nest smart home offerings with ADT’s security services for residences and small businesses in the US. As part of the deal, ADT technicians will sell and install Nest products including cameras and displays.

The company stated ambitions for its Nest devices to “become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering”, resulting in fewer false alarms, more ways to receive notifications and improved detection of potential incidents.

Upon completion of the deal, which is set to close in the current quarter, Google will hold an approximately 6.6 per cent stake in ADT.

“These investments show our collective commitment to evolve security through better technology and innovation”, the company noted, adding the move would allow the pair to deliver “a smarter, more secure and helpful home”.