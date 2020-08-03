 ADT brought into Nest by Google - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

ADT brought into Nest by Google

03 AUG 2020

Google made a move into the home security technology segment, investing $450 million in US-based monitoring services provider ADT.

In a statement, Google explained it will combine its Nest smart home offerings with ADT’s security services for residences and small businesses in the US. As part of the deal, ADT technicians will sell and install Nest products including cameras and displays.

The company stated ambitions for its Nest devices to “become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering”, resulting in fewer false alarms, more ways to receive notifications and improved detection of potential incidents.

Upon completion of the deal, which is set to close in the current quarter, Google will hold an approximately 6.6 per cent stake in ADT.

“These investments show our collective commitment to evolve security through better technology and innovation”, the company noted, adding the move would allow the pair to deliver “a smarter, more secure and helpful home”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Devices

Tags

