Chip manufacturer MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9400+ mobile platform, an upgrade to its flagship offering for smartphones released last year, highlighting support for the latest AI large language models (LLMs) and power efficiency.

MediaTek noted the latest iteration will increase performance for top-tier Android user experiences, including faster agentic AI performance and support for a wide range of LLMs available across the globe.

The company’s corporate SVP JC Hsu said it would ease delivery of “innovative, personalized AI experiences on-device,” alongside enhancing overall performance for devices using it.

“We are working closely with developers and manufacturers to continue building a robust ecosystem of AI applications and other features that will bring a number of speed and privacy benefits to consumers,” he added.

Away from agentic AI, MediaTek noted the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU used provides strong visual experiences for smartphone games, pointing to the ability to make elements in the games including “vegetation, hair or feathers look more realistic and dimensional without impacting performance”.

“The chipset’s powerful GPU also sustains peak gameplay speeds, allowing users to game longer without lag,” it added.

Alongside general performance improvements the iteration includes a better phone-to-phone Bluetooth connection, support for connection with Chinese satellite system BeiDou and enhanced Wi-Fi and dual-SIM capabilities.

The first handsets sporting the chip are set to be launched later this month.