Huawei targets growth in high-end laptop segment

Huawei continued its push around the PC laptop segment with the launch of its latest Matebook, as the company puts a wider focus on devices in light of recent struggles in the smartphone segment.

At a launch event in London, Winston Eavis, marketing director, Huawei UK and Ireland, presented Matebook 14s, while providing an update on the company’s activities in the two markets.

He also set out the company’s battle plan, revealing it was aiming to compete in the mid-to-high end with its laptops, at the sub £500 range.

Showing off the Matebook 14s, the device is available from the end of this month and with a starting price of £1199.99. It was touted as “slim” in design, contained in a sleek metal body with sharpened edges, weighs approximately 1.43kg in total, runs the 11th gen Intel core processor and has Windows 11 built in.

Stand-out specs include a 60Wh high capacity battery life that can run up to 13 hours, and up to 3 hours on a 15-minute charge alone. The screen has a 2.5k touch FullView Display, with an aspect ratio of 3:2, and Huawei touted the fact it can display a total of 1.07 billion colours.

Audio has been enhanced through a quad speaker set up, consisting of two tweeters and two woofers and it also demoed gaming capabilities, which are improved with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new device also expands upon Huawei’s multi-device connectivity features, seamlessly pairing the laptop with the company’s other smartphones, tablets, monitors and other devices to project the mobile interface on to the laptop screen.