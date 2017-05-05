English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei bucks declining tablet shipment trend

05 MAY 2017

Huawei was the only major vendor to experience growth in the tablet market during Q1 2017, as global shipments overall declined 10 per cent to 42.1 million.

A Strategy Analytics report found most top tablet vendors were in negative territory during the quarter, with Huawei alone generating annual growth with shipments of 2.8 million (up 37 per cent year-on-year). The shipments gave the Chinese company a 6.7 per cent market share in Q1 2017.

Amazon’s shipments were flat at 2.4 million units, while market leaders Apple and Samsung registered declines during the quarter.

Apple shipped 8.9 million iPads, a 13 per cent drop from 10.3 million in Q1 2016, while Samsung shipped 6 million tablets, a 6 per cent drop from 6.4 million last year. Apple ended the recent quarter with a 21.2 per cent share, and Samsung 14.3 per cent.

Despite the drop, Strategy Analytics said Apple and Samsung are “moving in the right direction,” as shipments edge “back to breakeven and both vendors refine their 2-in-1 tablet offerings”.

Explaining Huawei’s rise and Amazon’s stable performance, the research firm said the two branded Android vendors “capitalised on low cost tablet demand as White Box vendors” and focused on “more profitable, high growth product segments”.

Total global Android tablet shipments of 26.9 million units in the recent quarter were down 11 per cent from 30.1 million a year earlier. Windows shipments also fell, down 2 per cent year on year to 6.3 million units in Q1 2017, from 6.4 million in Q1 2016.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Smartphone market shows Q1 strength

Huawei regains China smartphone lead in Q1

Huawei P10 performance under the spotlight
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association