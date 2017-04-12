Huawei boss dismisses smartwatches

Huawei’s rotating CEO Eric Xu (pictured) apparently said he was never optimistic about the smartwatch market, and questioned the usefulness of the devices.

Speaking at Huawei’s analyst summit in Shenzhen, China, Xu made the comments while responding to a question about whether the smartphone market was under threat due to the rise of wearable technology.

Cited in an article by Forbes, Xu said: “I’m not a man who wears watches, and I’ve never been optimistic about this market. In fact, I’ve never figured out why we need to wear smartwatches when everything we need is on our phones.”

Xu, one of three executives at Huawei who take on the CEO role for six months at a time, made the comments barely two months after the company launched two new smartwatches at Mobile World Congress 2017.

Alongside the launch of the P10 smartphone, the company unveiled Huawei Watch 2 and the Huawei Watch Classic.

The company is competing against major technology suppliers in the space including Apple and Samsung, along with numerous fashion brands such as Montblanc, and traditional watch makers including Swatch and Tag Heuer.