US-based fraud and spam detection company Hiya rolled out a free Chrome browser extension to identify AI-generated deepfake voices by analysing the audio.

Hiya’s Deepfake Voice Detector examines voices in video or audio streams and assigns an authenticity score to determine if they are real or fake. By sampling one second it can apparently determine if the voice is authentic or generated by an AI-based voice cloning tool.

It appears to use the company’s AI voice detection technology that it acquired through its acquisition of Loccus.ai in July to determine if the voice is authentic.

Hiya president Kush Parikh stated while deepfakes are becoming harder to detect the company felt it is important to release its detector ahead of US election in November.

Hiya surveyed 2,000 consumers this year about their exposure to deepfakes and found between April and July one in four people stated they’d been exposed to an audio deepfake.

Personal voice calls led the way as the primary risk factor for deepfake calls at 61 per cent. Social media platforms such as Facebook (22 per cent) and YouTube (17 per cent) also ranked high as the top sources of exposure.