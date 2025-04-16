ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet used its Q1 earnings statement to highlight recent tariff hikes had increased uncertainty in the macro environment, forecasting the situation to remain dynamic for a while.

Fouquet noted conversations with customers support its expectation 2025 and 2026 would be growth years, with AI continuing to be the main driver.

As previously forecast, he expects sales for 2025 at between €30 billion and €35 billion, subject to the uncertainties he mentioned.

Revenue in 2024 increased 2.5 per cent year-on-year to €30.6 billion.

Fouquet cautioned uncertainty among some customers could push full-year revenue toward the lower end of its target, CNBC reported.

The Dutch chipmaking machinery supplier’s net income in Q1 nearly doubled to €2.4 billion, with sales growing 46.4 per cent to €7.7 billion. The number of new lithography systems sold dropped to 73 from 119 in Q4, with net bookings down to 7,088 from 3.936.

It forecasts Q2 sales at between €7.2 billion and €7.7 billion, up from €6.3 billion in the same period of 2024.

US and Dutch export restrictions keep the company from selling its advanced deep and extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment to Chinese customers.