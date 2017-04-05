English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Android surpasses Windows in overall web usage

05 APR 2017

Android overtook Windows as the internet’s most used operating system for the first time, in terms of total usage across desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile combined, a new report revealed.

Research from StatCounter, a web analytics firm, found the Android operating system topped worldwide OS internet usage during March, with a market share of 37.93 per cent, marginally ahead of Windows with 37.91 per cent.

Notably, the firm did not use the word “users”, with the figures only referring to usage.

StatCounter, which based the analysis on findings from 2.5 million websites, generated the statistics by tracking the coverage of usage for the two operating systems over time, reported TechCrunch.

The analytics company’s CEO, Aodhan Cullen, said the findings were “a milestone in technology history and the end of an era”.

“It marks the end of Microsoft’s leadership worldwide of the OS market which it has held since the 1980s.”

He also said it represents a “major breakthrough for Android”, which held just 2.4 per cent of global internet share five years ago.

Asia fuels growth
StatCounter said the main drivers of the breakthrough were growth of smartphones, a decline in sales of traditional PCs and the impact of Asia on the global market.

It was in Asia that Android was particularly dominant, with usage reaching 52.2 per cent compared to 29.2 per cent for Windows. In North America, Windows maintained its lead with a 39.5 per cent market share, followed by 25.7 per cent on Apple iOS and Android with 21.2 per cent. In Europe, Windows also led, with 51.7 per cent, compared with Android’s 23.6 per cent.

The findings also raise wider questions about the future of desktops, which Windows still dominates (with 84 per cent internet usage on the platforms in March).

Cullen said Windows “won the desktop war, but the battlefield moved on”.

“It will be difficult for Microsoft to make inroads in mobile, but the next paradigm shift might give it the opportunity to regain dominance,” he said. “That could be in Augmented Reality, AI, Voice or Continuum, a product that aims to replace a desktop and smartphone with a single Microsoft powered phone.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Xiaomi outranks Samsung among Indian Android users

TCL hails BlackBerry KeyOne as most secure Android handset

Google facing Korean smartphone platform probe
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association