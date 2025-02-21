Amazon informed developers its app store for Android devices would be discontinued on 20 August of this year and told them they are no longer able to submit new apps.

Starting on that date, the tech giant stated on its FAQ page that any apps downloaded from the Amazon Appstore will not be guaranteed to operate on Android devices.

Developers can continue to submit updates for their current apps until the service is discontinued.

A representative for Amazon told Mobile World Live that it is discontinuing the app store to focus its efforts on the company’s own devices “as that’s where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently engage with it”.

The Amazon Appstore will continue to be available through Fire TV, Fire Tablet and Fire TV built-in products.

Amazon also noted yesterday that it plans to discontinue the Amazon Coins programme the same day in August. The coins are used to make purchases on certain apps and in-app purchases in the Amazon Appstore.

It will provide refunds for any coins that remain in users’ accounts at the cutoff date.