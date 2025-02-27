Deutsche Telekom’s recently revamped wholesale operation inked a deal with Nokia to make its SIM Swap and Number Verification network API use cases available to developers through the vendor’s portal.

The two T Wholesale offerings will be accessible through Nokia’s Network as a Code platform with developer portal. They are the first of a number expected to be made available as a result of the commercial pact.

Initially the APIs will be targeted at developers in Germany before being opened to other markets in Europe later in 2025. Future T Wholesale APIs expected to be launched on the Nokia platform include location verification and quality on demand.

The vendor cited security and authentication applications for the financial services and retail segments as potential targets for the initial two APIs.

Nokia launched its API-focused platform in 2023 and noted it now has 51 partners signed-up including UK operator BT Group, Orange, Telefonica, Starhub and Telecom Argentina.

T Wholesale VP internet and content services Carsten Bruns said network APIs are “a growing focus for Deutsche Telekom in Europe”, adding its tie-up with Nokia provides “confidence that we can fully provide developers with the tools they require to successfully utilise our APIs to better service their own customers”.

The deal is the latest move by a major operator to provide access to network APIs, with a large number signed-up to the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative launched at MWC in 2023 and which is likely to form a major theme at this year’s edition which kicks-off on 3 March.

Along with backing the GSMA drive, T Wholesale parent Deutsche Telekom is also part of Aduna, a company formed with Ericsson, Google Cloud and a number of other mobile operators to co-ordinate API efforts.