T-Systems lined up Elke Anderl to succeed chief commercial officer Urs Kramer from the beginning of September, with the current executive stepping down after close to three years in the role.

Deutsche Telekom’s ICT services arm stated its board backed Anderl due to her expertise and a proven track-record of contributing to its expansion.

She has headed the division’s domestic sales unit since the start of the year.

Anderl joined T-Systems’ parent in 1999 following a career in the automotive industry. During her tenure with Deutsche Telekom she worked in domestic and international sales and service roles, including spells with the ICT company’s automotive unit and a division in Japan.

T-Systems credits Anderl with digitising Telekom Deutschland’s customer services and experiences during time as a board member overseeing sales and service. The executive also oversaw an optimisation of the division’s processes.

Ferri Abolhassan, T-Systems CEO, said Aberl is a “proven expert” who it expects to “strengthen and successfully expand” its business.

The CEO noted Kramer and the sales team had “set the right course for the future”, after what he branded a successful period.