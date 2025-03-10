BT Group reportedly went cold on plans to make EE its sole flagship brand for the consumer segment at the expense of the BT moniker, with CEO Allison Kirkby claimed to be concerned the move could alienate older customers.

UK newspaper The Telegraph asserted the company would retain both identities for the consumer market, going back on previous plans to “ditch” it. Discount brand Plusnet will continue to lead its play in the lower cost segment.

BT announced plans to prioritise EE for the consumer segment in 2022 under BT’s former CEO Philip Jansen.

Unveiling that move the operator’s consumer CEO Marc Allera, who heads for the exit at the end of March 2025, positioned the strategy as an evolution of its approach at the time where “both take centre stage”.

He added the rationale was having both in a “crowded consumer market” meant it had “two of everything, and that makes life harder for our customers and our people”.

The company always planned to retain the BT brand for some elements of its business.

In its 2023 annual report, covering the year to end-March 2023, it explained BT would be its “business brand in the UK and around the world,” with EE and Plusnet covering the consumer market.

During the event when the strategy was announced Allera indicated the BT name would also be maintained for some landline and standalone broadband users.

BT’s apparent reversal of policy for its consumer branding strategy comes during a drive by Kirkby to modernise the business and switch its focus squarely on the UK market. Measures so far include a series of cuts and unit divestments.