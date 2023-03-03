Intelligence Brief: What did we learn about 5G-Advanced at MWC23?

In a blog for Mobile World Live last month, I highlighted the importance of 5G-Advanced to the mobile ecosystem over the next few years and what I hoped to learn about it at MWC23 Barcelona, particularly at the 5G Futures Summit and it’s To Infinity and Beyond with 5G-Advanced session.

Now, with the session just complete, I wanted to take some time to reflect on what we did, indeed, learn.

But, first a recap of my message from the last blog.

While we just reached the first billion 5G connections at the end of 2022, we know 5G-Advanced will be a major industry focus in 2023 given the confluency of multiple dynamics: 5G-Advanced standards getting frozen later this year, demand for network technology upgrades on the route to 6G, and the potential of 5G-Advanced to represent a network disruption that vendors and operators will want to drive forward.

Against this backdrop, we had high hopes for what MWC23 would teach us. With that in mind, what were my top five takeaway from the session?

5G-Advanced and the 5G Evolution . It might be tempting to think of 6G as a long-term destination for mobile networks with 5G-Advanced a stop along the way. Session speakers, however, were keen to position 5G-Advanced as an integral part of the 5G evolution. You saw this in an Orange reference to its non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) launches, with 5G-Advanced being a natural extension, along with Qualcomm’s positioning 5G Advanced on the Path to 6G. Summing this up was an observation by Huawei that “as 5G reaches maturity, new trends emerge.” While obvious on its face, it provides another reminder that 5G-Advanced is more than just a new technology, it’s part of the 5G story many operators have already embraced and central to executing on the broader 5G promise.

Encouragingly, if not surprisingly, the session provided a positive outlook for the prospects of what 5G-Advanced can deliver. Here, however, it’s important to commend Huawei for noting “further cooperation is needed” and to recognise the support of the 5G Futures Community in supporting the technology. After all, without continuing spectrum allocations, support for refarming, trials and interoperability testing, we won’t be able to execute on the 5G-Advanced promise. It’s one reason to look forward to the 2024 edition of the session and the progress we’ll (hopefully) see.

– Peter Jarich – head, GSMA Intelligence

The editorial views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and will not necessarily reflect the views of the GSMA, its Members or Associate Members.