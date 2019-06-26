Intelligence Brief: 5 ways to think about China Mobile’s 5G tender

With MWC Shanghai taking place this week, there will be no shortage of news to keep us all talking and drive forward a narrative about the industry.

If nothing else, as I called out on last week’s Data Point, China’s 5G licence grants from early in the month will be fodder for plenty of conversations – many of which will start with the question – “who is China Broadcasting and what is their 5G strategy?”

And, as those licences turn into commercial service launches and broader network rollouts, they will drive a different set of conversations. We got a hint of that last week when details of China Mobile’s new 5G core network contracts were released.

The folks at Mobile World Live covered off the story around the new MME and SAE gateway tenders, but the details around which vendors were chosen and how much of the tender they won boil down to this.

Mobility Management Entity (MME) System Architecture Evolution (SAE) Gateway Huawei 49% 54% Ericsson 34% 34% Nokia 12% 9% ZTE 5% 3%

Now, to be fair, when posting the results of the tender, China Mobile called out quantities and not contract values.

Regardless, the vendor splits (Huawei winning big, others left with marginal pieces of the deal) immediately lead to a new set of questions around how Chinese operators will build their networks, who they will favour and what these selections mean for the shape of telecoms networks and vendor competition.

I know that I was asking those questions and trying my best to talk through them when connecting with operators and other colleagues over the past week. While I can’t promise any single answer, I can call out five key aspects to the deal that are worth thinking about.

You’ve Got a Friend . We all know the James Taylor song, right? The one that kicks off with: “When you’re down and troubled, and you need a helping hand. And nothing, oh nothing, is going right.” Where my friends at Mobile World Live referred to Huawei as “embattled” you could just as well see those lyrics applying to the vendor amidst the ongoing issues surrounding national security and supply chain stability concerns. Against this backdrop, awarding Huawei the bulk of a major 5G deal could be seen as part of a strategy to lend it a hand. Or, if you’re Paul Simon fan, provide a bridge over troubled waters. But why not, then, give a hand to ZTE? Perhaps because it’s less embattled. Or because Huawei’s stature makes it the national champion that carriers want to rally behind. Or maybe because the best is yet to come (more on that later). I’ve heard all of these arguments.

If it seems like I’ve posed more question than offered answers, that’s fair. It might be fun to conjecture on what one major 5G deal means for the shape of China’s 5G networks, but it’s far too early to tell; if 5G is a technology poised to see us into 2030, then we will likely be figuring out the shape of 5G networks and vendor positioning over many years to come.