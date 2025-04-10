The launch of Amazon’s first batch of low Earth orbit (LEO) birds set to deliver its long-awaited satellite internet service was postponed yesterday (9 April) due to unfavourable weather conditions.

In a series of posts during what was meant to be a live stream of the lift-off, Amazon’s partner United Launch Alliance (ULA) said its Atlas V rocket was fuelled and ready, but weather issues prevented it taking place.

On abandoning efforts for the day, ULA said: “Weather is observed and forecast no go for lift-off within the remaining launch window this evening, according to launch weather officer Brian Belson”.

Problems which beset the launch were a gathering of cumulus clouds and winds “elevated above the safe lift-off limit”.

In a brief statement, Amazon explained it would “share a new no earlier than launch date once it is available”.

When they eventually get off the ground, the 27 LEO birds will form part a planned 3,200 satellites which are set to make up Amazon’s first Project Kuiper constellation.

In an update on the delayed project released last week, the tech giant noted there are more than 80 launches planned to deploy the constellation, with an expectation it will begin commercial services later in 2025.

Amazon already sent up a pair of prototype satellites and initially expected to begin offering satellite internet to customers by the end of 2024.