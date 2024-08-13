Oracle teamed with AT&T to use the operator’s 5G network and programmable APIs to enable the delivery of its cloud applications to various industry verticals including telehealth and automated utility grid management.

The vendor stated integration with AT&T allows Oracle’s cloud application customers to connect and manage IoT devices on the operator’s network across a single platform.

Its enterprise communications platform (ECP) uses AT&T’s network and APIs to provide IoT connectivity and near real-time communications to its suite of industry cloud applications.

ECP is built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to provide a communications backbone and edge architecture that users can embed directly into their Oracle industry applications stack. It was announced earlier this year.

An example of the collaboration offered-up by the vendor is within the public safety sector. Here, FirstNet nationwide public safety network, built by AT&T, and ECP are providing a platform for Oracle’s products to deliver secure communications to dispatch command centres and near real-time camera feeds to first responders.

Sarita Rao, SVP at AT&T Partner Solutions, explained the two companies are providing businesses and organisations a tighter level of integration between the network and applications to drive performance and reliability gains “while also eliminating integration requirements and separate contracting events”.