AT&T agreed a multi-year, $1 billion deal to buy next-generation fibre, cable and connectivity products from glass-specialist Corning to advance the operator’s deployment and provision of broadband services.

A representative for AT&T told Mobile World Live the agreement includes the use of Corning’s cable, terminals, drop cable and cabinets.

Corning stated AT&T is its largest customer and so receives preferential volume status on the equipment and services.

AT&T has been a Corning customer for several decades, the company stated.

The operator has ambitious goals for Corning’s products as it plans to expand the reach of its Gigapower fibre joint venture with private equity firm BlackRock Alternatives beyond the initial 1.5 million locations announced in late 2022.

It also reached new agreements with four commercial open access providers to deliver fibre beyond its and the Gigapower network.

AT&T CEO John Stankey is a big proponent of converged mobile and fibre services.

It claims to be the largest fibre broadband provider in the US with 28.3 million homes and businesses passed.

In Q3, the operator added 226,000 fibre internet subscribers and is one track to pass more than 30 million locations by end of 2025.

On its earnings call, Stankey said AT&T could offer wholesale access across its fibre network and explore additional out-of-network open access deployments using the Gigapower model.