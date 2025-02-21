AT&T identified subscription services as a fresh front in the competitive US market, introducing a method for multiple users to settle portions of shared monthly bills which a representative told Mobile World Live it intends to patent.

The operator believes SplitPay will reduce the stress of ensuring everyone on a shared bill coughs up. Once provisioned, the service sends a secure payment link using SMS to the people included on multi-line subscriptions, though AT&T noted account holders ultimately remain responsible for settling monthly dues.

AT&T asserts SplitPay is an industry first.

The representative explained it is “the first example of what all subscription services will soon be adding into their platforms” due to the growing popularity of account sharing, adding AT&T had already filed a patent application for the underlying technology.

SVP of consumer product Erin Scarborough stated SplitPay is available on “select” post-paid plans, though accounts using a credit card for automatic payment are excluded.

The executive noted multi-line accounts are popular because they offer discounts and AT&T believes the bill-splitting service will enhance the attractiveness of the option.