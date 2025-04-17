AT&T and satellite communications specialist AST SpaceMobile intend to begin direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity trials with emergency services later this year after being granted permission to run tests on spectrum set aside for public safety.

The pair received permission from the US Federal Communications Commission to begin tests on the specifically-allocated Band 14 earlier this week, having already trialled push-to-talk and other relevant applications on AST SpaceMobile’s satellite infrastructure.

AT&T holds the contract for public safety communications system FirstNet.

The operator stated trials to be held later in the year would be with select emergency services providers.

AT&T AVP FirstNet and NextGen 911 Products Matt Walsh said it is putting the “unique needs” of emergency services at the forefront of its development of satellite connectivity for the network.

The operator expects D2D satellite communications to be complementary to terrestrial infrastructure and help address challenges experienced in remote areas, for example national parks where it notes thousands of search and rescue missions are conducted each year.

AT&T noted FirstNet already had a dedicated fleet of satellite-based assets, with other forms of non-terrestrial infrastructure used by public safety professionals on specialist equipment such as for emergency backhaul over many years.

The AST SpaceMobile infrastructure is positioned as providing connectivity to standard mobile devices.