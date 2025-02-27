AST SpaceMobile notched a $43 million contract to support the US Space Development Agency (SDA) through an unnamed prime contractor as the satellite player builds out its constellation of LEO birds.

As part of the US Space Force, SDA aims to foster competition to deliver space-based capabilities for the US Department of Defense (DoD) through development, fielding and operation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture will provide multi-band global communications access and encrypted connectivity for warfighter missions, according to SDA’s website.

AST SpaceMobile landed an indirect government role in February 2024 when it was tapped to provide connectivity for an unnamed company already designated as a prime contractor.

It inked a direct US government agreement in October 2024 under the DoD to compete for prototype demonstration projects for national security space needs. Financial terms and the length of contract were not disclosed.

The satellite player will use its second-generation BlueBird satellites for the new contract following success in orbit testing on its BlueWalker-3 birds.

Chris Ivory, CCO and head of the government business unit at AST SpaceMobile, stated the second contract underscores the confidence SDA has in the company’s technology and potential to support government missions.

The company’s first five LEO BlueBird satellites were sent into orbit in September 2024 and are currently being used in beta tests by Verizon and AT&T.

The company estimates it will need 40 to 60 birds to provide continuous coverage across the US.