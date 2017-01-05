Asia Briefs: Sri Lanka’s Dialog names new head, Chunghwa raises capex to $905M & more

Sri Lanka’s Dialog names new head

Dialog Axiata, the largest mobile operator in Sri Lanka, appointed Supun Weerasinghe as chief executive, taking over from Hans Wijayasuriya who led the company since 1997.

Weerasinghe (pictured) will also join Dialog’s board as executive director.



Wijayasuriya will remain with Axiata as regional CEO of the South Asia region (spanning subsidiary operations covering Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka). He will also continue to serve on the Dialog’s board as a non-independent, non-executive director.

Weerasinghe joined Dialog in 1999 and held several management positions prior to being appointed COO in 2010. In 2013 he was seconded to the Axiata corporate centre in Kuala Lumpur to be chief strategy officer. In 2014 he was appointed CEO of Robi Axiata in Bangladesh, the country’s number two mobile operator.

Chunghwa raises 2017 capex budget to $905M

Taiwan’s largest mobile operator Chunghwa Telecom increased its capex budget for 2017 to TWD29 billion ($905 million), some TWD2 billion higher than its original allocation.

The lion’s share of the spending – TWD14 billion – will go to expanding its fixed-line broadband network, while TWD9 billion is allocated to improving its mobile network, DigiTimes reported.

ZTE releases FDD massive MIMO solution

Chinese equipment vendor ZTE said it released the world’s first FDD-LTE massive MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) solution, following joint field tests at China Unicom’s Quanzhou Innovation Centre in Fujian.

The tests verified the pre-5G massive MIMO solution is capable of enhancing cell throughput by more than three times using existing spectrum, ZTE said in a statement.

As a benchmark in ZTE’s pre-5G solutions, the FDD massive MIMO solution is compatible with existing terminals, which enables operators to accelerate network speeds using existing spectrum, the company stated. Users can also utilise the ultrafast broadband service without upgrading handsets.

ZTE said it is negotiating potential FDD massive MIMO deals with a number of operators. The commercial deployment of FDD massive MIMO is expected later this year.

MediaTek unveils chipset for headsets

Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company MediaTek released an integrated chipset for smart headphones, headsets and hands-free systems at CES in Las Vegas.

The MT2533D chipset is equipped with an ARM Cortex-M4 processor to enable smart device features, and is designed for wireless headphones and in-vehicle hands-free systems, as well as stand-alone sports headsets or travel earpieces.

JC Hsu, GM of new business development at MediaTek, said the combination of advanced audio processing technology with low-power computing capabilities opens up new possibilities for innovation in the smart headset market.