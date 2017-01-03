Asia Briefs: Myanmar smartphone shipments rise 26%, Chunghwa appoints new president & more

Myanmar smartphone shipments rise 26%

Smartphone shipments in Myanmar increased 26 per cent year-on-year in Q3 to 2.5 million units in Q3, according to IDC.

4G-capable devices led the growth, expanding 41 per cent quarter-on-quarter during the period, following the recent launch of services.

IDC expects the country’s smartphone market to grow 9 per cent this year, driven by relatively low smartphone penetration rate and rising disposable income.

Ericsson, Qualcomm complete China’s first eMTC call

Swedish equipment vendor Ericsson and US chipmaker Qualcomm said they completed China’s first end-to-end data call using Internet of Things (IoT) eMTC/Cat-M1 technology.

The test was conducted at a China Mobile Research Institute lab using Qualcomm’s MDM9206 LTE modem and running on Ericsson’s radio access network.

The firms said in a statement the call focused on evaluating eMTC/Cat-M1, a new cellular IoT technology that was standardised in 3GPP Release 13 for low-power wide-area (LPWA) applications and services.

Vieri Vanghi, Qualcomm’s VP for product management, said the test is an important milestone that supports the delivery of a new range of IoT services.

Cambodia awards 2.6GHz licence to Seatel

The Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications Cambodia awarded a 2.6GHz spectrum licence to South East Asia Telecom Group (Seatel), but the “beauty contest” auction of the 800MHz licence was postponed due to a lack of suitable bids, The Phnom Penh Post reported.

Singapore-based Seatel will be allocated 2x10MHz of the 4G spectrum.

The government called for new auctions of the 4G licences after the original licence holders failed to use them.

Chunghwa appoints new president

Taiwan’s largest mobile operator Chunghwa Telecom named Sheih Chi-mau, currently an EVP, as president to succeed Shih Mu-piao.

Sheih, who has worked for Chunghwa for more than 40 years, was promoted to EPV in 2010 and was responsible for establishing its big data office, improving information security and initiating 4G services.

CAT board agrees to merge units

The board of Thailand’s state-owned CAT Telecom approved a move to merge its internet data centre and its submarine cable businesses into a new entity called National Gateway Data Centre.

The merger, which was been in the works for nearly six months, now will be reviewed by the State Enterprises Policy Commission, the Bangkok Post reported.