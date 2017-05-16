Asia Briefs: China handset shipments dip in April; Docomo shuffles board & more

China handset shipments fall in April

Handset shipments in China in the first four months of the year increased 0.4 per cent year-on-year to 159 million units, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. However, C114.net reported a dip in April, with total mobile phone shipments down 3.3 per cent to 41.1 million units, of which smartphones comprised 38.6 million.

Docomo names two new board members

NTT Docomo appointed SVPs Hiroshi Nakamura and Hozumi Tamura to its board after senior EVP Akira Terasaki and EVP Seizo Onoe stepped down. The operator also named seven new SVPs and nine new EVPs, as well as two new board members for the audit and supervisory committee.

China Mobile, ZTE complete 3D MIMO trial

China Mobile and ZTE deployed 3D multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology in Jiaxing province after achieving 1Gb/s data rates in the downlink and a peak uplink rate of 237Mb/s in a multi-scenario verification test.

KDDI, Nokia conduct trial in 28GHz band

Japan-based operator KDDI achieved data rates in excess of 1Gb/s on the 28GHz band during a pre-standard 5G trial connecting its research building and an apartment block around 100 metres away using Nokia’s AirScale radio technology.

TOT to re-take fixed-line concession

State-owned Thai operator TOT will take over the operations of fixed-line home and public telephone services in the greater Bangkok area from True in October, when the latter’s 25-year concession expires.