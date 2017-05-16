English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaIn Brief

Asia Briefs: China handset shipments dip in April; Docomo shuffles board & more

16 MAY 2017

China handset shipments fall in April
Handset shipments in China in the first four months of the year increased 0.4 per cent year-on-year to 159 million units, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. However, C114.net reported a dip in April, with total mobile phone shipments down 3.3 per cent to 41.1 million units, of which smartphones comprised 38.6 million.

Docomo names two new board members
NTT Docomo appointed SVPs Hiroshi Nakamura and Hozumi Tamura to its board after senior EVP Akira Terasaki and EVP Seizo Onoe stepped down. The operator also named seven new SVPs and nine new EVPs, as well as two new board members for the audit and supervisory committee.

China Mobile, ZTE complete 3D MIMO trial
China Mobile and ZTE deployed 3D multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology in Jiaxing province after achieving 1Gb/s data rates in the downlink and a peak uplink rate of 237Mb/s in a multi-scenario verification test.

KDDI, Nokia conduct trial in 28GHz band
Japan-based operator KDDI achieved data rates in excess of 1Gb/s on the 28GHz band during a pre-standard 5G trial connecting its research building and an apartment block around 100 metres away using Nokia’s AirScale radio technology.

TOT to re-take fixed-line concession
State-owned Thai operator TOT will take over the operations of fixed-line home and public telephone services in the greater Bangkok area from True in October, when the latter’s 25-year concession expires.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo, Tata Sons spat ended by India court ruling

Huawei regains China smartphone lead in Q1

ZTE to issue stock options to 2,000 staff
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association