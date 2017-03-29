English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE removed from US trade blacklist

29 MAR 2017

ZTE chairman and CEO Zhao Xianming (pictured below) said the company is entering a new phase as the US government prepares to remove it from a trade blacklist.

In a statement, Zhao said ZTE is “turning the page on a challenging chapter in our past and is optimistic of our future,” as the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security moves to take the vendor’s name off a list of blocked companies following ZTE’s admission of guilt for violating sanctions on Iran.

“By acknowledging the mistakes we made, taking responsibility for them, and remaining focused on enacting positive change in our company, we are committed to a ZTE that is fully compliant, healthy and trustworthy,” Zhao added.


In a settlement with the US Justice, Commerce and Treasury departments announced earlier in the month, ZTE admitted it breached US trade laws and agreed to pay a criminal and civil penalty of $892 million, and an additional $300 million, which was suspended for seven years on condition the company complies with the agreement.

The US slapped trade sanctions on the Chinese smartphone maker in March 2016 following allegations it breached the country’s export rules covering Iran. The government said it would ban US exports to ZTE, but suspended the block several times. Its final reprieve expired last month.

Following the sanctions, ZTE created a new compliance committee to oversee changes in policies and procedures, and replaced three of its most senior executives. It also appointed a new US based export compliance officer.

Zhao said the settlement, coupled with recent efforts to streamline operations and grow its leadership around 5G, means ZTE anticipates “growth and business expansion over the next several years as we continue to work with our partners in the US and around the world”.

ZTE last week confirmed it slipped to a net loss of CNY2.36 billion ($343 million) in 2016 related to fines due over the issue.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE appoints Yin Yimin as chairman

Huawei, South Korea 5G deal worries US politicians

ZTE forecasts $343M loss in 2016 after US settlement
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association