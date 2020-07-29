 ZTE handles True Move tri-band RAN - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE handles True Move tri-band RAN

29 JUL 2020

True Move tapped Chinese equipment vendor ZTE for 5G RAN equipment, as the operator moves ahead with plans to deploy a tri-band network across Thailand.

In a statement, ZTE said it will provide the operator with macro 5G base stations, and single- and multi-band indoor cell sites covering the 700MHz, 2.6GHz and 26GHz bands.

True Move launched 5G services in March using the 2.6GHz band. It acquired 90MHz of 2.6GHz spectrum and 800MHz in the 26GHz band in an auction in February, and also holds 10MHz in the 700MHz band.

ZTE said it worked with True Move on various 5G technical tests since 2019, including 64-channel Massive MIMO and dynamic spectrum sharing.

Rival AIS commenced 5G service in February and is reportedly in the final stages of a core network tender involving Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE and Samsung.

Dtac, meanwhile, is yet to officially launch 5G services, but last week announced a partnership with Nokia covering deployment of compatible kit in some areas of the country.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

