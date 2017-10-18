ZTE extends JD.com partnership in sales push

ZTE sought to boost sales and marketing of its smartphones in China through an expanded partnership with e-commerce platform JD.com.

JD.com, a leading electronic retail platform in China with more than 200 million users, will support ZTE’s channel distribution, promotions and brand development of its mobile devices.

The companies first partnered in 2015.

ZTE said in a statement the move is more than an extension of its current collaboration with JD.com, as it includes working jointly on technological and industry developments as well as strengthening cooperation on core competencies.

The partnership was announced at the launch of the ZTE Axon M, a foldable smartphone with dual screens. JD.com will be the first to offer the flagship smartphone when it goes on sale in China.