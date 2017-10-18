English
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE extends JD.com partnership in sales push

18 OCT 2017
ZTE at Mobile Asia Expo

ZTE sought to boost sales and marketing of its smartphones in China through an expanded partnership with e-commerce platform JD.com.

JD.com, a leading electronic retail platform in China with more than 200 million users, will support ZTE’s channel distribution, promotions and brand development of its mobile devices.

The companies first partnered in 2015.

ZTE said in a statement the move is more than an extension of its current collaboration with JD.com, as it includes working jointly on technological and industry developments as well as strengthening cooperation on core competencies.

The partnership was announced at the launch of the ZTE Axon M, a foldable smartphone with dual screens. JD.com will be the first to offer the flagship smartphone when it goes on sale in China.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

