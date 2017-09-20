English
HomeAsiaNews

Zong expands 4G lead in Pakistan

20 SEP 2017

Pakistan’s third largest mobile operator Zong increased its 4G user base to 4.4 million after adding nearly 380,000 subs in July, giving it 72 per cent of the country’s LTE connections.

Zong, owned by China Mobile, launched 4G in 2015 and aims to deploy 10,500 4G base stations by year-end, Pakistan-based Phone World reported. While the operator is the 4G leader, it only has a 20 per cent share of the country’s total mobile connections.

Market leader Jazz, with a 37 per cent total share, had 954,000 4G users after picking up 16,500 subs in July, according to the latest figures from the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA). The operator, which merged with Warid last year and changed its name from Mobilink, was awarded a 4G licence in May. It was the sole bidder for a 10MHz block of paired 1.8GHz spectrum.

Telenor, the country’s second largest operator with a 29 per cent share, added 117,000 4G subs in July to take its total to 724,000. It acquired 850MHz spectrum in June 2016 after making the only bid for the 4G spectrum.

Pakistan’s smallest operator, state-run PTCL, which operates under the Ufone brand, doesn’t have a 4G licence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring

Read more

