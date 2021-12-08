 XL offers free service in disaster zone - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

XL offers free service in disaster zone

08 DEC 2021

XL Axiata extended support to customers impacted by a volcanic eruption in East Java, offering unlimited free on-net calls and SMS to subscribers in an area where three base stations were destroyed.

In a translated statement, XL explained it has 33 base stations in a 20km radius of Mount Semeru and 103 in the affected district of Lumajang. For off-net numbers, it offers users ten minutes of calls and ten free SMS.

The operator also launched an SMS donation programme for victims of the eruption.

Indosat Ooredoo stated it is committed to immediately restoring its network in the area.

Dodik Ariyanto, XL group head of the East Region, stated it has a team on the ground to help ensure the network and services are available: “at this time telecoms services are urgently needed by the affected community and authorities”.

“Customers and the public can get access to telecommunications and data again. As electricity has started to turn on again in several areas, most sites affected have also been able to operate again.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Asia

