XL offers free service in disaster zone

XL Axiata extended support to customers impacted by a volcanic eruption in East Java, offering unlimited free on-net calls and SMS to subscribers in an area where three base stations were destroyed.

In a translated statement, XL explained it has 33 base stations in a 20km radius of Mount Semeru and 103 in the affected district of Lumajang. For off-net numbers, it offers users ten minutes of calls and ten free SMS.

The operator also launched an SMS donation programme for victims of the eruption.

Indosat Ooredoo stated it is committed to immediately restoring its network in the area.

Dodik Ariyanto, XL group head of the East Region, stated it has a team on the ground to help ensure the network and services are available: “at this time telecoms services are urgently needed by the affected community and authorities”.

“Customers and the public can get access to telecommunications and data again. As electricity has started to turn on again in several areas, most sites affected have also been able to operate again.”