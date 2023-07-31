 XL credits improved financials to FMC push - Mobile World Live
XL credits improved financials to FMC push

31 JUL 2023

XL Axiata forecast high single-digit revenue growth for the full year after booking an increase in Q2.

In a statement, president director and CEO Dian Siswarini (pictured) explained it benefitted from a focus on converging products, networks, IT infrastructure, distribution system and the overall organisation.

Parent company Axiata Group unveiled plans in May to position its two operating units in Indonesia as a converged service company and a specialist wholesale fibre company.

The group acquired a majority stake in major broadband internet and cable-TV provider Link Net in June 2022, enabling XL to accelerate fixed mobile convergence (FMC) services.

Net profit rose 1.3 per cent year-on-year to IDR453 billion ($30.2 million), with revenue increasing 12 per cent to IDR8.2 trillion.

It added 1.2 million mobile customers for a total of 58 million.

The number of 4G base stations grew 9.8 per cent to 97,1000 sites.

Over the past two years, 3G sites fell from 52,500 to about 1,200.

Full-year capex is forecast to decline 11.1 per cent to IDR8 trillion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

