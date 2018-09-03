English
HomeAsiaNews

Xiaomi moves to store India data locally

03 SEP 2018

China-based device maker Xiaomi announced it is migrating all customer data in India to cloud service providers with infrastructure in the country.

The company said the migration will cover user data across all of its services, including its e-commerce platform. It is migrating local data to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure infrastructure in India, and all existing data will be migrated by the end of 2018. All new user data created in India since 1 July is already stored in local servers, and all existing user data will be fully migrated to servers in India by mid-September 2018, it said.

Previously, all user data in India was stored in AWS servers in Singapore and the US.

Manu Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, said: “We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our cloud services to India for all local data needs. With the data stored locally and encrypted end to end, users will be able to enjoy greater access speeds.”

As part of the country’s new data protection law, which the government is finalising, a panel working on a cloud computing policy recommended data generated in India be stored in the country. Local data storage requirements for digital payments and e-commerce sectors are also being planned.

Xiaomi recorded its best-ever quarter in India in Q2, shipping 9.9 million units and accounting for 30 per cent of total shipments, data from Canalys showed. Despite shipments increasing 106 per cent year-on-year in the quarter, the vendor was even with Samsung, which also shipped 9.9 million smartphones in Q2, giving it a 30 per cent share.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

