English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Xiaomi inks smart home deal with IKEA

29 NOV 2018

Chinese device maker Xiaomi announced it is partnering with Sweden-based retailing giant IKEA to offer smart lighting products, in a move to expand the vendor’s range of products using artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT technologies.

The partnership, announced at Xiaomi’s annual developer conference in Beijing, will see IKEA’s range of smart lighting products connected to Xiaomi’s IoT platform starting in December.

In a statement, Xiaomi said the lights can be paired to other Xiaomi IoT smart devices including sensors and electrical appliances to enable smart scene management. The lighting products will be connected to the Mi Control Hub (a home gateway device) through the ZigBee protocol, with control handled by the vendor’s Xiao Ai voice assistant and Mi Home app.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi chairman and CEO (pictured), said its IoT platform had connected more than 132 million smart devices (excluding mobile phones and laptops) as of 30 September, with more than 20 million devices active daily in more than 200 countries.

Xiaomi said the deal is IKEA’s first partnership with a Chinese technology company.

The smartphone maker also announced it will invest CNY100 million ($14.4 million) in the Xiaomi AIoT Developer Fund, which will be used to support AI developers, hardware equipment manufacturers and AI technology companies.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung makes next move in AI

Baidu pushes Alibaba, Xiaomi in China smart speakers

Upgrades fuel India smartphone shipments growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association