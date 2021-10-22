 Weak prepaid segment weighs on Digi earnings - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Weak prepaid segment weighs on Digi earnings

22 OCT 2021

Malaysia-based Digi recorded declines in profit and revenue in Q3, as weakness in its prepaid business offset gains in post-paid sales and subscribers.

Net profit fell 2.5 per cent compared with Q3 2020 to MYR313 million ($75.3 million) due to higher depreciation and amortisation costs stemming from an increase in the value of network asset.

Service revenue declined 2.3 per cent to MYR1.34 billion, with a fall in the prepaid segment offsetting a rise in post-paid.

Digi used a statement to explain the prepaid drop resulted from a prolonged lockdown since June and a decision to exit the low end of the migrant segment.

CEO Albern Murty stated it continued to invest in its network to “better serve customers, while sustaining efforts to drive societal recovery”.

Device sales increased 17.6 per cent to MYR241 million.

Mobile subscribers declined 2.9 per cent, with post-paid growing 7.4 per cent to 3.2 million and prepaid dropping 7.1 per cent to 7.1 million.

Blended ARPU improved 1 per cent to MYR43, with post-paid dropping 5.8 per cent and prepaid up 2.8 per cent.

Average monthly data usage per subscriber increased 28.7 per cent to 22.4GB.

Capex in the nine months to end-September increased 5 per cent year-on-year to MYR523 million, or 11 per cent of total revenue, slightly higher.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Grameenphone profit falls on higher capex

Digi books revenue, ARPU gains

Digi forecasts continued weakness in 2021
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association