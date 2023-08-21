Weak consumer, overseas sales pressure ZTE

Chinese vendor ZTE booked a rise in overall revenue in H1 as consumer product and international sales suffered declines, with profit growth on one-off gains.

In an earnings statement, ZTE explained growth in its core domestic network business offset falling international sales in the segment and demand for consumer devices.

ZTE claimed its operator network unit maintained the largest shares for procurements bids from China Mobile and China Unicom.

Net profit attributable to shareholders grew 19.9 per cent year-on-year to CNY5.5 billion ($756.9 million), aided by extraordinary one-off gains.

Operating revenue grew 1.5 per cent to CNY60.7 billion.

Operator network revenue increased 5.4 per cent to CNY40.8 billion and consumer services sales dropped 25.4 per cent to CNY14 billion.

Its government and corporate services business revenue rose 14.1 per cent to CNY5.9 billion.

Domestic sales rose 6.2 per cent to CNY43.2 billion, comprising 71 per cent of the total compared with 68 per cent in H1 2022.

International sales dropped 8.3 per cent to CNY17.6 billion.

The company stated an 8.4 per cent cut in operating costs to CNY34.5 billion helped boost the gross profit margin of its operator network group by 8.9 percentage points to 54.2 per cent.

R&D investment was up 26.1 per cent to CNY12.8 billion.