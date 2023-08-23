Watchdog seeks input on fresh NBN access proposal

Australia’s competition watchdog called for industry input on a revised NBN Co proposal for service providers to access the broadband network covering wholesale price controls and minimum service standards.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) commissioner Anna Brakey stated its preliminary view is NBN Co’s revised plan is perceptibly better than prior suggestions and appears to be an appropriate response to issues raised in recent months.

In May, the ACCC rejected plans submitted by NBN Co in 2022 due to various issues raised during a consultation with the industry.

The ACCC explained it will assess the latest proposal against statutory criteria and review whether it is likely to promote the long-term interests of consumers and businesses before making a final decision.,

It will also consider stakeholder submissions.

Feedback on the revised proposed is due by 13 September.