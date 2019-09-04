Vodafone opens door to New Zealand for Kogan - Mobile World Live

Kogan Mobile, a unit of Australia-based online retailer Kogan.com, launched a low-priced MVNO service in New Zealand using market leader Vodafone’s mobile network.

In a statement, the company said it introduced 30-day, 90-day and annual prepaid options, which include unlimited standard calls and texts to New Zealand and Australia. Monthly data allocations range from 1.5GB to 32GB, priced at NZD13.40 ($8.47) and NZD34.90 respectively.

Kogan.com CEO Ruslan Kogan said the launch will advance New Zealand’s mobile market and “set a new standard for what Kiwis demand from mobile prepay providers”.

“Customers drive every decision we make and we work tirelessly to deliver better value. We know that Kiwis are looking for prepay mobile options with unlimited standard calls and texts to New Zealand and Australia, and huge data inclusions, that don’t break the bank or cause bill shock – that’s why we’re launching Kogan Mobile in New Zealand.”

Kogan.com and Vodafone announced plans to partner in June 2018, a move they said was designed to create more competition in New Zealand.

In 2015, Kogan Mobile launched service in Australia using Vodafone’s network.