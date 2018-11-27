English
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ turns on NB-IoT, LTE-M networks

27 NOV 2018

Vodafone New Zealand announced it simultaneously launched two cellular IoT network technologies, NB-IoT and LTE-M, on its 4G network.

It said the NB-IoT coverage is available across its 4G network, with coverage of 97.5 per cent of the population and 48.2 per cent of the land mass at launch. The LTE-M rollout is underway and offers 60.1 per cent population coverage, which will increase to 96.6 per cent and a land mass of 40.8 per cent as additional sites are deployed.

The operator, the market leader with a 41 per cent share of mobile connections, said it has more than 1.6 million cellular IoT connections.

Scott Pollard, Vodafone IoT country manager, said both technologies will enable connectivity for a wide range of devices using licensed spectrum.

He said NB-IoT delivers signal strength which can penetrate through concrete, underwater, underground and deep into infrastructure, and is set to shape the connected farm of the future. LTE-M offers strong battery life and fast throughput of data to enable real-time applications including vehicle tracking, asset monitoring and logistics.

Pollard said it is running some pilot NB-IoT projects.

Rival Spark, the second largest mobile operator the country, in September switched on a low power wide area (LPWA) IoT network based on LTE-M technology in the country’s main business centres, with a nationwide rollout planned over the coming months.

The IoT network is its second following the rollout of a LoRa version, which the operator in March revealed had covered 60 per cent of the population.

LoRa, which uses unlicensed spectrum, is a proprietary LPWA technology and a rival to 3GPP-licensed LPWA technologies NB-IoT, EC-GSM-IoT and LTE-M (also referred to as LTE Cat M1).

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

