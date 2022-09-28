Vodafone NZ steps away from former parent

Vodafone New Zealand announced it will rebrand to One NZ, a move claimed to progress a more localised approach adopted since the business was acquired by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management in 2019.

The company’s new website states the branding shift will take effect in 2023 and deliver various benefits to consumers and businesses by freeing up funds to invest in its network and services.

One NZ’s consumer proposition will include a tariff priced at NZD80 ($45.57) per month offering “max speed” and unlimited data. Its business proposition is centred on services spanning security, IoT connectivity and cloud, among others.

The company noted some of its transformation moves had already been implemented over the past 12 months, including network upgrades.

Dropping the Vodafone brand is tipped to free up cash the operator previously paid in licensing fees.

But the rebrand reportedly drew criticism due to similarities with a white supremacist group in the nation: The New Zealand Herald reported One NZ CEO Jason Paris defended the move, emphasising in tweets the company supported diversity and inclusion.