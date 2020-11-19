 Vodafone NZ selects AWS to automate contact centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ selects AWS to automate contact centre

19 NOV 2020

Vodafone New Zealand tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its omnichannel cloud contact centre to automate and improve customer service across all channels.

In a statement, the operator said Amazon Connect will simplify contact centre operations, which receives about 1.7 million customer service calls per month.

The platform uses AI and machine learning to automate interactions, and provides voice and chat-based services to offer a personalised experience, reduce wait times and help solve customer issues faster.

Antony Welton, Vodafone’s customer operations director, said it selected AWS to help transform the customer experience in its contact centre: “Customers can expect to see the technology progressively rolled out over the next ten months.”

In May, Vodafone implemented Amazon Connect Chat, which provided a single unified contact centre service for voice and chat.

Nick Walton, MD for commercial sector at AWS in New Zealand, said Amazon Connect provides a scalable contact centre platform which can adjust to the changing needs of customers in real-time.

“Vodafone NZ is a great example of how the cloud and machine learning technologies are transforming the way Kiwi organisations are improving their customer experience,” Walton said.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ hails rural connectivity progress

NZ regulator pushes for mobile pricing transparency

Vodafone IoT platform debuts in New Zealand
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association