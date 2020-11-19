Vodafone NZ selects AWS to automate contact centre - Mobile World Live

Vodafone New Zealand tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its omnichannel cloud contact centre to automate and improve customer service across all channels.

In a statement, the operator said Amazon Connect will simplify contact centre operations, which receives about 1.7 million customer service calls per month.

The platform uses AI and machine learning to automate interactions, and provides voice and chat-based services to offer a personalised experience, reduce wait times and help solve customer issues faster.

Antony Welton, Vodafone’s customer operations director, said it selected AWS to help transform the customer experience in its contact centre: “Customers can expect to see the technology progressively rolled out over the next ten months.”

In May, Vodafone implemented Amazon Connect Chat, which provided a single unified contact centre service for voice and chat.

Nick Walton, MD for commercial sector at AWS in New Zealand, said Amazon Connect provides a scalable contact centre platform which can adjust to the changing needs of customers in real-time.

“Vodafone NZ is a great example of how the cloud and machine learning technologies are transforming the way Kiwi organisations are improving their customer experience,” Walton said.