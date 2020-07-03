 Vodafone NZ seeks strategy focus - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ seeks strategy focus

03 JUL 2020

Vodafone New Zealand appointed Richard Mooney as chief strategy officer (pictured), a new position created as the operator pushes to become a more digitally-focused business.

CEO Jason Paris said Mooney brings international best practice and strategic insights to benefit its customers, adding his “depth of experience within the telco, media and technology industries, plus his strategic approach will be invaluable during the next phase of our development”.

Mooney has more than 20 years’ experience gained in strategy roles at Vodafone Group and most recently at Liberty Global, where he worked on a planned Virgin Media merger with O2 UK merger: he was a management consultant before.

Paris said Mooney’s knowledge of digital technologies, infrastructure and understanding of how to enhance customer experience will help Vodafone New Zealand thrive.

Earlier in the week, a joint venture between the operator and Millennium which runs 63 retail stores in the country appointed Justin Lobb as CEO.

Lobb was CEO of Vodafone’s largest retailer Digital Mobile for 13 years and brings more than 30 years’ experience in the local and global telecommunications and technology industry.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

