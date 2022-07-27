 Vodafone NZ launches MVNO reseller platform - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ launches MVNO reseller platform

27 JUL 2022

Vodafone New Zealand fired up a reseller platform developed to make it easier for MVNOs to launch services on its network, naming MyRepublic New Zealand as the first customer.

Tony Baird, director of wholesale and infrastructure with Vodafone, predicted positives for consumers from the MVNO strategy.

The move will drive competition and provide “New Zealand consumers more options in terms of pricing plans and unlocking the relatively nascent wholesale mobile market”, Baird stated.

He added Vodafone invested to build “a seamless, dynamic and intuitive MVNO product, paired with innovative commercial constructs”.

Vodafone has other partnerships in the pipeline, the executive added.

MVNO sales have been a core part of many operators across the world, but Baird stated they “only make up approximately 1.8 per cent of the market” in New Zealand.

“It’s our belief that the conditions are now right to help New Zealand grow its MVNO market, and Vodafone will work with partners that can complement our brand and help us increase our network utlisation.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ inks deal to sell tower assets

Vodafone NZ takes full control of retail JV

Vodafone NZ to offload towers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association