 Vodafone NZ launches digital tool shop - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ launches digital tool shop

15 SEP 2021

Vodafone New Zealand introduced a software marketplace to speed adoption of digital tools by making it easier for SMEs to purchase and manage business applications and services.

Head of SME Annaliese Atina stated the operator’s Business Marketplace will deliver a seamless experience to SMEs. It initially offers Microsoft 365, Acronis Cyber Backup and Vodafone Business Web Solutions, a platform helping enterprises build and manage their online presence through a single interface.

Atina asserted the marketplace will enable business users to “engage with their customers, manage cashflow better and grow digitally to keep up in a competitive marketplace”.

Glenn Johnstone, head of ICT practices, added the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had accelerated digital adoption, noting smaller businesses “must jump on board” to stay competitive and explaining it was imperative Vodafone provides “access to leading digital tools”.

The operator is owned by New Zealand-based Infratil and Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management and is a partner market in the Vodafone Group.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ boosts IoT reach to meet rising demand

Vodafone trials unlimited broadband in rural NZ

Vodafone NZ raises network spend
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association