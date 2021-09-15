Vodafone NZ launches digital tool shop

Vodafone New Zealand introduced a software marketplace to speed adoption of digital tools by making it easier for SMEs to purchase and manage business applications and services.

Head of SME Annaliese Atina stated the operator’s Business Marketplace will deliver a seamless experience to SMEs. It initially offers Microsoft 365, Acronis Cyber Backup and Vodafone Business Web Solutions, a platform helping enterprises build and manage their online presence through a single interface.

Atina asserted the marketplace will enable business users to “engage with their customers, manage cashflow better and grow digitally to keep up in a competitive marketplace”.

Glenn Johnstone, head of ICT practices, added the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had accelerated digital adoption, noting smaller businesses “must jump on board” to stay competitive and explaining it was imperative Vodafone provides “access to leading digital tools”.

The operator is owned by New Zealand-based Infratil and Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management and is a partner market in the Vodafone Group.