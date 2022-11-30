 Vodafone NZ expands voice service upgrade - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ expands voice service upgrade

30 NOV 2022

Vodafone New Zealand laid out plans to extend HD voice services to an additional 1 million subscribers in the next phase of a programme deploying Nokia’s Voice Core services to nearly half its user base

In a statement, Nokia explained it will supply its NetAct application for network management and operations alongside the Voice Core equipment, which is aligned with 5G standards.

It added the initiative will improve the resiliency and redundancy of Vodafone’s voice core network.

Nokia will also introduce VoLTE roaming, which it noted had become more important as operators shutdown 2G and 3G networks.

Vodafone already delivers high-performance voice services on a fully virtualised core network to 1 million subscribers.

GSMA Intelligence data showed the operator ended September with 2.5 million mobile connections.

Rob Joyce, CEO of Nokia Australia and New Zealand, said its Voice Core allows operators to provide customers upgraded voice services and continue offering roaming services even when their 2G and 3G networks are phased out.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

