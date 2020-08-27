 Vodafone NZ consumer complaints rise - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ consumer complaints rise

27 AUG 2020

New Zealand consumer group Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR) reported overall customer complaints about mobile services in Q2 were flat year-on-year, though Vodafone New Zealand registered a significant rise.

In its latest report, TDR stated the overall average ratio of complaints or enquires per 10,000 connections remained at 0.35 in Q2. However, Vodafone’s rate increased from 0.42 in Q2 2019 to 0.58 while rivals Spark and 2degrees registered declines.

Overall connections fell from 6.34 million to 5.94 million.

In the first half of 2020, 90.5 per cent of cases referred to TDR were resolved directly by operators, marginally higher than the 89.6 per cent in H1 2019.

In a statement, Geoff Thorn, head of the country’s Telecommunications Forum, said the telecoms sector “worked extremely hard to keep networks running well”, despite huge spikes in demand for broadband and mobile services.

“As an industry, we also recognise how crucial it is for customers to be able to resolve any service issues they may encounter promptly and efficiently, especially in these challenging times.”

“While the first step for consumers should always be to take any issue up with their provider, we encourage them to use the free and independent TDR service if they feel they can’t get things resolved to their satisfaction.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ boosts capacity with 4G site upgrades

Vodafone NZ seeks strategy focus

NZ operators slam arson attacks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association