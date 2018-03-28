English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ claims a 5G games tournament first

28 MAR 2018

Vodafone New Zealand trialled pre-standard 5G at its Auckland headquarters, demonstrating a range of applications including low-latency robots, live virtual reality performances and what it said was the world’s first gaming tournament over 5G.

The operator partnered with Nokia to deploy a pre-standard standalone 5G New Radio network operating in the mmWave spectrum band (above 28GHz). Vodafone said it plans to test the network in the 3.5GHz band soon. The tournament featured Vodafone staff and one of Australasia’s top pro League of Legends teams, and was broadcast to thousands of fans through the e-sports platform Twitch.

Vodafone chief executive Russell Stanners said: “Today’s 5G event is about showcasing how we can easily evolve our existing 4G and 4G+ networks to 5G, and in doing so, prepare our customers and the country for the high-speed, low-latency applications expected in a future 5G world.”

The operator held the one-day showcase to highlight the future possibilities of 5G networks.

Last week rival Spark claimed to have turned on the country’s first live 5G mobile test site, achieving speeds of more than 9Gb/s at the location in capital city Wellington.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra tests 5G-enabled Wi-Fi in Gold Coast

KDDI, Samsung trial 5G at baseball stadium

Ex-China Mobile chairman confident 5G will pay off
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association